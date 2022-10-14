Pyongyang has been conducting a blitz of missile launches, which it has described as tactical nuclear drills that simulated taking out airports and military facilities across South Korea. Photo: KCNA/KNS via AP
North Korea fires missile, sends warplanes near border
- Seoul scrambled military aircraft, including F-35A fighters, in response to Pyongyang’s latest military provocations
- Friday’s test-fire was the latest in a blitz of missile launches, including one personally overseen by Kim Jong-un earlier in the week
