A picture provided by the North Korean state news agency on October 10, 2022 shows a military exercise by the Korean People’s Army. Photo: dpa
North Korea fires missile, flies fighter jets near border
- Seoul and Washington say leader Kim Jong-un is close to conducting what would be his country’s seventh nuclear test
- Pyongyang said its latest actions came in response to a ‘provocative’ South Korean artillery exercise near the border
A picture provided by the North Korean state news agency on October 10, 2022 shows a military exercise by the Korean People’s Army. Photo: dpa