BTS attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Photo: Reuters
BTS attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

K-pop sensation BTS dazzles, in what could be its last concert for years, to support South Korea’s bid to host World Expo

  • The concert in Busan is to promote South Korea’s second-biggest city as a candidate to host the 2030 World Expo and drew tens of thousands of fans from all over the world
  • The band will go on hiatus for members to focus on solo projects and has not said how long the hiatus would last

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:28pm, 15 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
BTS attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Photo: Reuters
BTS attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE