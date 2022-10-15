BTS attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Photo: Reuters
K-pop sensation BTS dazzles, in what could be its last concert for years, to support South Korea’s bid to host World Expo
- The concert in Busan is to promote South Korea’s second-biggest city as a candidate to host the 2030 World Expo and drew tens of thousands of fans from all over the world
- The band will go on hiatus for members to focus on solo projects and has not said how long the hiatus would last
