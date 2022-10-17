Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with some of Japan’s Asian neighbors who view it as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism. Photo: AFP/File
Japan PM Kishida sends ritual offering to war-linked Yasukuni Shrine, risking anger from China, South Korea
- Shrine honours the nation’s war dead but Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals at an international tribunal are also enshrined there
- Shrine is source of diplomatic friction with some of Japan’s Asian neighbours who view it as a symbol of Tokyo’s past militarism
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with some of Japan’s Asian neighbors who view it as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism. Photo: AFP/File