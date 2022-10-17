Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered an investigation on Monday into the Unification Church, after the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe in July revealed close ties between it and the ruling party. Photo: Reuters/File
Japan PM Kishida to probe Unification Church, reverses policy amid backlash

  • Group has been under the spotlight since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down in July by a church member’s relative
  • With the probe, Unification Church could lose its status as a religious corporation, depriving it of tax benefits, but it would still be able to operate

Kyodo

Updated: 11:17am, 17 Oct, 2022

