Japan, Australia eye new security deal amid China’s military build-up

Australian government officials were not immediately available for comment on the reports.

At their first meeting in May, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Kishida said they were working toward a new Japan-Australia Joint Declaration to deepen security cooperation between their two countries.

In that meeting, Albanese and Kishida discussed China’s use of economic coercion against Australia and the security agreement between Beijing and the Solomon Islands.

Both Japan and Australia are members of the Quad security partnership, along with the US and India.

The four-nation group, which has grown in stature in recent years as a counter to China, has been chastised by Beijing as a “clique” that could stoke a new Cold War.