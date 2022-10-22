Former South Korean defence minister Suh Wook arrives to attend a review on his arrest warrant at a court in Seoul on October 21. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Ex-South Korean defence minister, coastguard chief arrested over official killed by North
- Suh Wook and Kim Hong-hee are accused of falsifying documents related to the 2020 killing of fisheries official Lee Dae-jun near the rivals’ sea border
- The opposition Democratic Party claims the investigations are being driven by President Yoon’s political vendetta against his predecessor Moon
