A US Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired from a base in California in 2020. The US will use ‘the full range’ of its capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its allies, Wendy Sherman said. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
US threatens North Korea with nuclear deterrent to protect ‘ironclad’ allies South Korea, Japan
- The United States will use ‘the full range’ of its capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its allies, said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman
- She described Washington’s commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan as ‘ironclad’, ahead of a three-way meeting with counterparts in Tokyo
