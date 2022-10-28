The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that there were increasing indications that North Korea is preparing to carry out its first nuclear test since 2017. Photo: Reuters
North Korea launches missiles, as IAEA chief says world ‘holding breath’ over possible nuclear test
- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there were increasing indications that North Korea is preparing to carry out its first nuclear test since 2017
- Warning from the IAEA comes as South Korea said North Korea fired two ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Friday
