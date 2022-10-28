Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a policy roundtable meeting between the government and the ruling party. Photo by JIJI PRESS/AFP
Japan’s Kishida unveils huge economic package to address inflation, poll woes

  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered an extra budget of US$199 billion to fund an economic stimulus package aimed at easing the impact of rising prices
  • Latest stimulus package comes as Bank of Japan sticks with rock-bottom interest rates that are contributing to historic slide in the yen

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:17am, 28 Oct, 2022

