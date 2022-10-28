SPC Group has pledged to invest 100 billion won (US$70.2 million) to improve workplace safety over the next three years. Photo: Shutterstock
South Koreans urge boycott of Paris Baguette bakery chain after worker found crushed in machine
- It was business as usual a day after a body of an employee was found in a mixer machine, with social media posts alleging that the machine was merely covered with a white sheet
- The company’s poor response and alleged safety lapses have prompted protests and calls to boycott the bakery chain and its parent company SPC Group
