The Pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan, cemented the island’s status as a regional leader LGBTQ+ rights. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan celebrates diversity, equality in East Asia’s largest Pride march

  • The streets of Taipei were packed for the annual parade, the 20th since it began. Taiwan enjoys a reputation as a bastion of LGBTQ+ rights and liberalism
  • The island’s approach is in stark contrast to its neighbour China, which is cracking down on depictions of LGBTQ+ people in the media and groups on social media

Reuters

Updated: 10:41pm, 29 Oct, 2022

