South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (centre) is briefed at the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul following a Halloween celebration. Photo: AP
South Korea’s Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills at least 151, including 3 Chinese nationals

  • President Yoon Suk-yeol promises ‘thorough investigation’ into cause of incident, ‘fundamental improvements’ to prevent recurrence
  • Yongsan district fire chief confirms 19 foreigners killed, including people from China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway

Agencies

Updated: 12:29pm, 30 Oct, 2022

