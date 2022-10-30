South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (centre) is briefed at the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul following a Halloween celebration. Photo: AP
South Korea’s Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills at least 151, including 3 Chinese nationals
- President Yoon Suk-yeol promises ‘thorough investigation’ into cause of incident, ‘fundamental improvements’ to prevent recurrence
- Yongsan district fire chief confirms 19 foreigners killed, including people from China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (centre) is briefed at the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul following a Halloween celebration. Photo: AP