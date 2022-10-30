Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the pavements, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul’s lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy on Saturday. More than 150 people – mostly in their teens and 20s – were killed in a crowd surge and stampede, the cause of which is still unclear, in this popular, cosmopolitan district of the South Korean capital, located close to a former US military base and renowned for its bars and clubs. Tens of thousands of people, many wearing elaborate Halloween costumes, had descended upon the district on Saturday night, for the first major Halloween celebration since South Korea lifted most Covid-19 restrictions. “My friend said: something terrible is happening outside,” said Jeon Ga-eul, 30, who was having a drink at a bar at the moment the stampede hit. “I said: what are you talking about? And then I went outside to see and there were people doing CPR in the street.” The district, which was immortalised by the popular 2020 Korean drama hit Itaewon Class , is a warren of steeply sloping, twisted alleyways on either side of the main road. The crowd was exceptionally dense on Saturday night, according to eyewitnesses, with Jeon saying that even ahead of the disaster, he had felt unsafe. “There were so many people just being pushed around and I got caught in the crowd and I couldn’t get out at first too,” he said. The fire department said the dead included 97 women and 54 men, and eyewitnesses told the Yonhap News Agency that smaller people had struggled more in the crowds. “A short person like me could not even breathe,” a female eyewitness said, adding that she had survived as she was at the edge of the alley while “people in the middle suffered the most”. The stampede took place in a narrow, sloping alley near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon. Some survivors claimed that nearby stores and establishments on the alleyway had blocked people from coming in to escape the crush. “It looks like the casualties were more severe as people attempted to escape to nearby stores but were kicked out back to the street because business hours were over,” one survivor told Yonhap. Faced with a huge number of victims, the first emergency responders were asking passers-by to administer first aid and perform CPR on victims in the streets, just next to the chaos. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds. Dazed passers-by sat on the pavement, checking their phones. Others comforted themselves, hugging each other. Early on Sunday, police investigators had sealed off and were examining the debris-strewn alleyways, where bits of discarded Halloween costumes and garbage were still strewn over the paving stones. “It’s always crowded, but nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Ju Young Possamai, 24, a bartender in the Itaewon district. “I’ve been to a lot of Halloween parties in Korea,” he said, adding: “I never thought that something like this could happen in Korea, especially in Itaewon.” The disaster has also left desperate families seeking word of those missing. In tears, Philomene Aby’s hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son Masela, who had gone to work at a club in the Itaewon area around 6pm on Saturday. That was the last time Aby, a Seoul resident from the Ivory Coast, saw him. “I called his number but … he wasn’t answering,” Aby said while standing in the Hannam-dong Community Service Centre, which became a makeshift missing persons facility in the wake of the disaster. Bureaucrats who typically handle birth certificates or housing registrations sought to help hundreds of distraught people seeking details of their relatives. Officers at the centre manned emergency phone lines, taking hundreds of frantic calls to find missing people. One person broke down and knelt on the floor after speaking to some officials at the centre, according to a Reuters witness. A white board in the main office lists updated numbers of calls every hour, totalling more than 3,580 since 5.30am local time on Sunday. “No one is telling me the truth,” said Aby, who has lived in Seoul with her son for 18 years. With no sign of news about her son, Aby left the centre for the Ivory Coast embassy. Interior Minister Lee Sang-min told a briefing at midday local time that about 90 per cent of the victims had been identified and authorities were still working on identifying the remaining 10 per cent. He noted that it took more time for foreign nationals or teens who had yet to be registered with the government, in which cases they had to directly check with the families. An official at a funeral home linked to a hospital in Seoul said there were at least two bodies from the incident at the facility on Sunday. They appeared to have been from outside Seoul, leading to a delay in family members being able to retrieve the remains, the official said. “The families need to get this certificate from the police, then we can release the bodies to the families,” the official said. “If the family would want to find out the cause of the death, then they could request an autopsy, but for these bodies, the cause of death seems pretty clear to me.”