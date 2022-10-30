A China Coast Guard ship cruising near Japan’s territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands, southern Japan, on August 30, 2021. The Islands have long been a source of friction for Tokyo and Beijing, which claims the group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
A China Coast Guard ship cruising near Japan’s territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands, southern Japan, on August 30, 2021. The Islands have long been a source of friction for Tokyo and Beijing, which claims the group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan mulls extending high-speed missile range to defend Diaoyu Islands, say sources

  • Japan is considering extending the range of a new high-speed missile to defend the disputed and uninhabited islands that it calls the Senkakus
  • The envisioned upgrade will come at a time when Japan is ramping up its deterrence amid North Korean nuclear, missile threats and China’s military assertiveness

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:12pm, 30 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A China Coast Guard ship cruising near Japan’s territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands, southern Japan, on August 30, 2021. The Islands have long been a source of friction for Tokyo and Beijing, which claims the group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
A China Coast Guard ship cruising near Japan’s territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands, southern Japan, on August 30, 2021. The Islands have long been a source of friction for Tokyo and Beijing, which claims the group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE