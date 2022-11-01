Flowers and pictures placed in tribute to victims of the Seoul Halloween stampede are seen on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea cancels festivals, concerts, gatherings, sales in wake of deadly Halloween crush
- Asia’s fourth-largest economy has entered a week-long period of national mourning following the deadly crowd crush in Seoul on Saturday night
- But analysts fear the slump in sentiment caused by the outpouring of grief may bring a lasting impact at a time when growth was already slowing
