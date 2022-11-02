Mourners in Seoul weep after they pay tribute to the victims of the Halloween crush. Photo: AP
Seoul’s Halloween tragedy reveals women more vulnerable in crowd disasters: experts
- Around two thirds of those killed in Saturday’s tragedy were female, the government says, with most of the dead in their teens and 20s
- Survivor says women were saying ‘don’t push’, men were saying ‘push’; experts say women shorter, not as strong as men, so more vulnerable
