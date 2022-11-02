Police patrol the Itaewon neighbourhood of Seoul on Sunday, a day after the deadly Halloween crush took place. Photo: AFP
Seoul Halloween crush call transcripts reveal revellers’ growing fear: ‘People are falling down … it looks dangerous’
- The transcripts released by the police show the first warnings of what was to happen were made roughly four hours before the crush turned deadly
- The crush in Itaewon district on Saturday night killed 156, mainly young, people and injured another 157. Just 137 police officers were there
