Mourners pay tributes at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on November 1. Photo: AFP
South Korea deploys police to tackle Seoul subway rush hour crowds after Itaewon Halloween disaster
- Police will join hands with metro officials to strengthen crowd control activities in the capital’s subway stations
- The move came after a deadly Halloween stampede killed more than 150 people in the nightlife area of Itaewon on October 29
