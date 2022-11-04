Mourners pay tributes at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on November 1. Photo: AFP
Mourners pay tributes at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on November 1. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea deploys police to tackle Seoul subway rush hour crowds after Itaewon Halloween disaster

  • Police will join hands with metro officials to strengthen crowd control activities in the capital’s subway stations
  • The move came after a deadly Halloween stampede killed more than 150 people in the nightlife area of Itaewon on October 29

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:30am, 4 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mourners pay tributes at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on November 1. Photo: AFP
Mourners pay tributes at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on November 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE