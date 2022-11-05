Mourners take part in a candlelight vigil in Seoul on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush. Photo: AFP
South Korea candlelight vigils mourn Halloween disaster victims
- A week after the horrific crush that killed 156 people, most of them young, vigils and rallies were held to remember them
- There is growing anger over the disaster; on Friday President Yoon apologised, joining other top officials who had already done so
