Mourners take part in a candlelight vigil in Seoul on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush. Photo: AFP
Mourners take part in a candlelight vigil in Seoul on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea candlelight vigils mourn Halloween disaster victims

  • A week after the horrific crush that killed 156 people, most of them young, vigils and rallies were held to remember them
  • There is growing anger over the disaster; on Friday President Yoon apologised, joining other top officials who had already done so

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:40pm, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mourners take part in a candlelight vigil in Seoul on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush. Photo: AFP
Mourners take part in a candlelight vigil in Seoul on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE