A South Korean Navy Incheon-class frigate. Photo: AFP/File
Japan hosts fleet review with South Korea navy in latest sign of thawing relations
- South Korea’s participation comes as President Yoon Suk-yeol has been working to improve trilateral defence cooperation with the United States and Japan
- Ties between Japan and South Korea sank to their lowest level under Yoon’s predecessor Moon Jae-in, over disputes stemming from Japan’s colonial rule
A South Korean Navy Incheon-class frigate. Photo: AFP/File