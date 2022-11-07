South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a Buddhist ceremony on Friday commemorating the victims of last month’s crowd crush in Seoul. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
South Korea’s ‘heartbroken’ Yoon apologises for deadly Halloween crush, vows reform of police, safety management
- The South Korean president apologised on Monday for last month’s tragedy in Seoul, which killed over 150 mostly young people and injured another 197
- He sharply rebuked the police for their failings and swore to carry out a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to account
