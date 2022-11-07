Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook pictured in 2018 holding puppies born from one of the dogs gifted by North Korea. Photo: South Korean Presidential Office Handout via Reuters
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in to give up dogs gifted by Kim Jong-un in ‘regretful’ move for ex-president
- The white Pungsan dogs are legally categorised as state property, but the ex-president took them to his personal residence after his term ended in May
- Moon’s office said he was entrusted with the dogs under an agreement that has since fallen apart because of his successor’s ‘unexplained opposition’
