Kim Jong-un attends a photocall in Pyongyang last month. Some sanctions watchers have suggested the ‘nuclear option’ of penalising Chinese banks for enabling the North Korean leader. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters
North Korea sanctions watchers warn against US going after Chinese banks: ‘you can’t fire that gun twice’
- The ‘generational failure’ of US-led sanctions against Pyongyang has led some observers to suggest penalising Chinese banks for enabling Kim Jong-un
- But sanctions critics say this ‘nuclear option’ would have catastrophic consequences for the global economy – and do little to make North Korea change
