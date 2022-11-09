Debris of a salvaged North Korean projectile identified as parts of a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile seen on display at South Korea’s Defence Ministry on Wednesday. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
North Korea ploughs on with firing its missiles – some Soviet-era, South says
- The North carried on with its testing spree on Wednesday, firing at least one missile that reportedly fell into the sea minutes after launch
- Seoul said a missile that landed near South Korean waters last week was a SA-5. The North took delivery of its SA-5 systems in the mid-1980s
