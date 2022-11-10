A Vietnamese worker picks tomatoes at a farm in Asahi, Japan’s Chiba prefecture. File photo: Bloomberg
Is Japan losing allure among foreign workers amid yen’s slump?
- Hiring firms said exchange rates partly to blame for decline in applicants after Tokyo’s ultra-loose monetary policy sent the yen to its lowest levels in decades
- Worker shortages could make things worse for an economy beset with slow growth, but experts noted Japan is still a magnet for those with few job prospects in their home country
A Vietnamese worker picks tomatoes at a farm in Asahi, Japan’s Chiba prefecture. File photo: Bloomberg