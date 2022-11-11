Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters inspect a destroyed Russian tank in eastern Ukraine on November 10. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters inspect a destroyed Russian tank in eastern Ukraine on November 10. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese man dies in Ukraine war fighting against Russia

  • The man in his 20s belonged to a squad fighting in eastern Ukraine
  • He is believed to be the first Japanese national to have died in the war-torn country since the invasion began in February

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:52am, 11 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters inspect a destroyed Russian tank in eastern Ukraine on November 10. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters inspect a destroyed Russian tank in eastern Ukraine on November 10. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE