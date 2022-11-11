Mourners take part in a candlelight vigil in Seoul on November 5 to commemorate the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush. Photo: AFP
South Korean police officer facing probe over Seoul Halloween stampede found dead at home
- Jeong, accused of ordering the destruction of an intelligence report warning of a potential accident, was found dead at his home in the capital
- He had been working for the police station that oversaw the district of Itaewon, where 156 people died in the crush last month
Mourners take part in a candlelight vigil in Seoul on November 5 to commemorate the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush. Photo: AFP