Japanese Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi has resigned over his remark that his job makes news only when he signs executions. Photo: AP
Japan’s justice minister resigns after death penalty quip, second to leave Kishida’s cabinet in a month
- Justice minister, Yasuhiro Hanashi, was criticised for comments making light of his duties, specifically signing off on executions, which he called ‘tedious’
- Economic revitalisation minister Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned because of ties to the Unification Church; PM Fumio Kishida’s support has slumped to 30 per cent
