Mourners pay their respects to the 156 people killed in Seoul’s Halloween crowd crush. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Bereaved families of Seoul’s Halloween horror to sue government for botched response

  • The families of the 156 who died in the tragedy are to take part in the collective lawsuit against central and local governments
  • Poor handling of the incident, even though public harm was anticipated due to the surging crowd size, could be seen as a violation of related laws

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 5:59pm, 11 Nov, 2022

