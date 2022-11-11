Mourners pay their respects to the 156 people killed in Seoul’s Halloween crowd crush. Photo: AP
Bereaved families of Seoul’s Halloween horror to sue government for botched response
- The families of the 156 who died in the tragedy are to take part in the collective lawsuit against central and local governments
- Poor handling of the incident, even though public harm was anticipated due to the surging crowd size, could be seen as a violation of related laws
