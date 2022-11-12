Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (shown on screen) speaks at a meeting with his counterparts from Asean plus China and South Korea on November 12, 2022, in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida and his Asean counterparts also pledged to deepen their cooperative ties when they met in Phnom Penh, according to a Japanese official. Photo: Kyodo
Japan, Asean to hold summit in Tokyo around December 2023: Japanese official
- Japan has been trying to boost relations with Asean, as some Asean nations become more vigilant against China’s territorial claims in the East and South China seas
- The agreement on the special summit in Tokyo came as the US and China have been intensifying their competition for influence in Southeast Asia
