Two US air force B-1B bombers (top centre) fly over the Korean peninsula during a military drill in South Korea on November 5. Photo: South Korean Defence Ministry via AP
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns of ‘fiercer’ military response to US and allies
- North Korea’s foreign minister said a recent summit between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo will bring the situation on the Korean peninsula to an ‘unpredictable phase’
- Pyongyang has conducted a flurry of launches this year, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile
Two US air force B-1B bombers (top centre) fly over the Korean peninsula during a military drill in South Korea on November 5. Photo: South Korean Defence Ministry via AP