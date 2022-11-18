A man has died at an immigration centre in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst
A man has died at an immigration centre in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Detainee dies at Tokyo immigration in suspected suicide

  • An Italian man in his 50s, found collapsed in his room, appeared to have electrocuted himself
  • He had lost his permission to provisional release and had been detained again

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:33pm, 18 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man has died at an immigration centre in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst
A man has died at an immigration centre in Tokyo. Photo: Daniel Hurst
READ FULL ARTICLE