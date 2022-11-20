The manufacturing chip industry emerges as battlefront in US-China rivalry. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Japan, South Korea, Taiwan chip makers see hi-tech decoupling with China inevitable
- US is taking the lead in building a ‘Chip 4’ alliance with Taiwan, South Korea and Japan for increased economic security over a possible global chip crunch
- Cross-strait tensions have risen since the Chinese military held massive exercises around the self-ruled democratic island
