The manufacturing chip industry emerges as battlefront in US-China rivalry. Photo: Shutterstock/File
The manufacturing chip industry emerges as battlefront in US-China rivalry. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan, South Korea, Taiwan chip makers see hi-tech decoupling with China inevitable

  • US is taking the lead in building a ‘Chip 4’ alliance with Taiwan, South Korea and Japan for increased economic security over a possible global chip crunch
  • Cross-strait tensions have risen since the Chinese military held massive exercises around the self-ruled democratic island

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The manufacturing chip industry emerges as battlefront in US-China rivalry. Photo: Shutterstock/File
The manufacturing chip industry emerges as battlefront in US-China rivalry. Photo: Shutterstock/File
READ FULL ARTICLE