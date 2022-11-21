United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres pictured at the G20 Summit in Bali earlier this month. Photo: AP
North Korea calls UN chief ‘a puppet of the US’ as it defends flurry of missile tests
- Pyongyang’s foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, on Monday accused Secretary General Antonio Guterres of being ‘oblivious’ about UN principles
- She said North Korea’s tests were a ‘legitimate and just exercise of the right to self-defence’ in the face of ‘provocative nuclear war rehearsals’
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres pictured at the G20 Summit in Bali earlier this month. Photo: AP