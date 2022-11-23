A photo provided by the North Korean state news agency shows the launch of what it said was a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile last week. Photo: KCNA/dpa
The US wants China to curb North Korea. But can it? And would Beijing even want to?
- Washington thinks ‘Beijing has a role to play’ in curbing Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions by using its influence over the hermit state
- Yet observers are doubtful that China has the power – or inclination – to rein in an old ally it has long seen as a useful buffer to the US
