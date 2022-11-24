Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS will reportedly begin his military service on December 13. Photo: AP/File
K-pop star BTS member Jin to begin military service on December 13
- After years of uncertainty, the group announced in October it would go on mandatory military service, starting with Jin, who turns 30 on December 4
- All able-bodied men in South Korea between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for 18 to 21 months
