Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS will reportedly begin his military service on December 13. Photo: AP/File
Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS will reportedly begin his military service on December 13. Photo: AP/File
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

K-pop star BTS member Jin to begin military service on December 13

  • After years of uncertainty, the group announced in October it would go on mandatory military service, starting with Jin, who turns 30 on December 4
  • All able-bodied men in South Korea between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for 18 to 21 months

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:33pm, 24 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS will reportedly begin his military service on December 13. Photo: AP/File
Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS will reportedly begin his military service on December 13. Photo: AP/File
READ FULL ARTICLE