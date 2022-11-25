The International Space Station (ISS) where a Japanese research team allegedly tampered with data. Photo: Reuters
Japanese space research team tampered with experiment data, space agency says
- Research team headed by astronaut Satoshi Furukawa tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on ISS, space agency said
- They ‘fabricated’ and ‘altered large amounts of data’ concerning the psychological well-being of participants in the experiment, JAXA said
