The International Space Station (ISS) where a Japanese research team allegedly tampered with data. Photo: Reuters
The International Space Station (ISS) where a Japanese research team allegedly tampered with data. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese space research team tampered with experiment data, space agency says

  • Research team headed by astronaut Satoshi Furukawa tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on ISS, space agency said
  • They ‘fabricated’ and ‘altered large amounts of data’ concerning the psychological well-being of participants in the experiment, JAXA said

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:02pm, 25 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The International Space Station (ISS) where a Japanese research team allegedly tampered with data. Photo: Reuters
The International Space Station (ISS) where a Japanese research team allegedly tampered with data. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE