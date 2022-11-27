North Korean scientists have made a “wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles,” Kim said, without elaborating.

Posing for photos with the scientists, engineers, military officials and others involved in the test, Kim said he expects them to continue to expand and strengthen the country’s nuclear deterrent at an extraordinarily rapid pace.

Advertisement

Those workers issued an oath of allegiance and faith to the ruling party, vowing to defend the “absolute authority” of the party and Kim, and vowing that “our missiles will fly vigorously only in the direction indicated” by him.

They said Kim had “carefully taught us one by one” during the development of the Hwasong-17.

02:28 Is Kim Jong-un’s daughter next in line to be North Korean leader?

Capable of reaching the US mainland, the missile launch prompted the United States to call for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable for its missile tests, which are banned by Security Council resolutions.

North Korea’s powerful Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly awarded the Hwasong-17 missile the title of “DPRK Hero and Gold Star Medal and Order of National Flag 1st Class”, KCNA reported in another statement, using the initials of the country’s official name, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“(The missile) clearly proved before the world that the DPRK is a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the US imperialists and fully demonstrated its might as the most powerful ICBM state,” KCNA said.

Advertisement