Elderly people walk with others through the Asakusa area of Tokyo. South Korea’s central bank chief thinks Japan’s ‘sideshow’ of using stimulus to combat the challenges of an ageing economy is best avoided. Photo: Kyodo
Japan ‘failed’ to fix its ageing problem and South Korea should avoid doing the same: central bank chief
- South Korea’s central bank chief says Japan’s use of stimulus to combat the challenges of an ageing economy ‘can be a sideshow’ that’s best avoided
- Instead, he recommends painful structural reforms, more women in the workforce, education improvements and foreign workers being better utilised
Elderly people walk with others through the Asakusa area of Tokyo. South Korea’s central bank chief thinks Japan’s ‘sideshow’ of using stimulus to combat the challenges of an ageing economy is best avoided. Photo: Kyodo