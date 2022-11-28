Vehicles stranded in a parking lot in South Korea as nationwide truckers strike continues. Photo: dpa
South Korea’s striking truckers say no deal reached in government talks, forced return to work likely

  • Estimated daily losses of US$224 million as supplies of cement and fuel run short
  • It is likely that the government will legally force the strikers to return to work

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:01pm, 28 Nov, 2022

