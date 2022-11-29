Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a state visit to Pyongyang in 2019. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via KNS / AFP
South Korea’s Yoon warns of military build-up if China doesn’t keep North Korea in check
- The South Korean president warned of an influx of military assets if Beijing does not make its ‘best efforts’ to get North Korea to denuclearise
- In a wide-ranging interview, Yoon also touched upon South Korea’s role in a possible Taiwan conflict and brought up increased cooperation with Japan
