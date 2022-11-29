An amateur sumo wrestler holds a baby during a baby crying contest at a temple in Tokyo in 2018. The annual number of births in Japan is projected to fall to 740,000 by 2040. Photo: Reuters
An amateur sumo wrestler holds a baby during a baby crying contest at a temple in Tokyo in 2018. The annual number of births in Japan is projected to fall to 740,000 by 2040. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan births hit ‘critical’ new low – sapping national strength, experts caution

  • The number of births has been falling since 1973, when it peaked at about 2.1 million. Fewer than 600,000 Japanese were born in January-September
  • A government-commissioned panel last week cited the low birth rate and falling population as factors that threaten to erode Japan’s national strength

Associated Press
Associated Press in Tokyo

Updated: 11:34am, 29 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An amateur sumo wrestler holds a baby during a baby crying contest at a temple in Tokyo in 2018. The annual number of births in Japan is projected to fall to 740,000 by 2040. Photo: Reuters
An amateur sumo wrestler holds a baby during a baby crying contest at a temple in Tokyo in 2018. The annual number of births in Japan is projected to fall to 740,000 by 2040. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE