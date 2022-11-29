Inmates are seen through a hatch at a detention centre in Tokyo. Hanging has been Japan’s sole execution method for around a century and a half. Photo: Reuters
Death row inmates in Japan sue to abolish ‘cruel’ execution by hanging

  • A legal victory would force a stunning shake-up of execution laws in Japan, where public support for capital punishment remains high
  • Executions usually take place long after sentencing, with inmates held for years in solitary confinement and only told a few hours before being hanged

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:15pm, 29 Nov, 2022

