Inmates are seen through a hatch at a detention centre in Tokyo. Hanging has been Japan’s sole execution method for around a century and a half. Photo: Reuters
Death row inmates in Japan sue to abolish ‘cruel’ execution by hanging
- A legal victory would force a stunning shake-up of execution laws in Japan, where public support for capital punishment remains high
- Executions usually take place long after sentencing, with inmates held for years in solitary confinement and only told a few hours before being hanged
