A Ghana team staff member tries to snap a selfie with a crying Son Heung-min, following South Korea’s 3-2 loss to Ghana at the Qatar World Cup. Photo: Twitter
Ghana staff slammed over ‘shameless’ selfie with South Korea’s Son Heung-min at Qatar World Cup
- Following a 3-2 win, a member of Ghana’s victorious team put his arm around Son Heung-min in an attempt to snap a selfie with South Korea’s crying captain
- Staff member was chided by Ghana assistant coach George Boateng, while the Tottenham Hotspur star turned away from the camera
