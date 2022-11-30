Same-sex plaintiffs and supporters walk to the district court in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: AP
Same-sex plaintiffs and supporters walk to the district court in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: AP
Japan’s lack of law for same-sex union is unconstitutional, rules court

  • The plaintiffs and their lawyers welcomed the ruling as ‘ground breaking’ and urged the government to promptly take steps to enact a law to mitigate the problem
  • The decision is a partial victory for LGBTQ couples as the court dismissed plaintiffs’ demands for compensation of US$7,215 each

Associated Press

Updated: 6:29pm, 30 Nov, 2022

