South Korea seeks arrest of Terra-Luna co-founder Daniel Shin

Shin founded and served as CEO of payments tech firm Chai from 2019, but reportedly stepped down earlier this year.

Shin has denied such allegations, saying he sold over 70 per cent of his Luna holdings before the price surge, and still held a significant amount of Luna during the collapse in May. Shin also claims that the financial authorities have never expressed their disapproval for incorporating cryptocurrency in e-commerce payments.

Advertisement

Shin founded Terraform Labs, which issued the Terra stablecoin and sister Luna cryptocurrency with Terra CEO Kwon Do-hyung, or Do Kwon, in 2018. Shin and Chai claimed that they cut ties with Terraform Labs and Kwon in the first quarter of 2020 before any sign of collapse.

The seven others included in the warrant include early investors and engineers of Terraform Labs, some of whom prosecutors believe had a hand in developing Terra and Luna.

It is reported that one of the individuals is the CEO of Kernel Labs, a blockchain consultancy firm established by former Terra developers.

The Terra-Luna project collapsed in May and resulted in losses to hundreds of thousands of investors worldwide.

Advertisement