Japan’s education ministry said it would ask schools to proactively get students to remove their masks where they are not necessary. File photo: Reuters
Japan
Japan allows students to talk during school lunch breaks, reversing Covid-19 rules

  • Japan’s education ministry said it would ask schools to proactively get students to remove their masks where they are not necessary
  • Many institutions had enforced a strict silent lunch policy since the start of the pandemic, encouraging less chatting in proximity to avoid spreading the virus

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:00am, 1 Dec, 2022

