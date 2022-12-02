Former Japanese student Issei Sagawa died at the age of 73 on November 24. File photo: AFP
Issei Sagawa, Japanese man who killed and ate Dutch student in Paris, dies at 73
- Sagawa, known as the ‘Kobe Cannibal’, died of pneumonia last month and was given a funeral attended only by relatives
- He shot Renee Hartevelt in the neck, raped her, then consumed parts of her body after inviting the woman to his home in 1981
Former Japanese student Issei Sagawa died at the age of 73 on November 24. File photo: AFP