Former Japanese student Issei Sagawa died at the age of 73 on November 24. File photo: AFP
Issei Sagawa, Japanese man who killed and ate Dutch student in Paris, dies at 73

  • Sagawa, known as the ‘Kobe Cannibal’, died of pneumonia last month and was given a funeral attended only by relatives
  • He shot Renee Hartevelt in the neck, raped her, then consumed parts of her body after inviting the woman to his home in 1981

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:45pm, 2 Dec, 2022

