A photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile before its test firing at Pyongyang International Airport. Photo: AP
A photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile before its test firing at Pyongyang International Airport. Photo: AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

US, allies impose new sanctions on North Korean officials amid missile tests

  • US Treasury says it has sanctioned 3 WPK individuals, while S Korea blacklisted 8 people and 7 institutions and Japan has frozen the assets of a number of others
  • North Korea ramped up its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year, test-firing dozens of missiles including ICBMs, which met with international criticism

dpaAssociated Press
dpa and Associated Press

Updated: 6:21pm, 2 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile before its test firing at Pyongyang International Airport. Photo: AP
A photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile before its test firing at Pyongyang International Airport. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE