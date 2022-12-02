A photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile before its test firing at Pyongyang International Airport. Photo: AP
US, allies impose new sanctions on North Korean officials amid missile tests
- US Treasury says it has sanctioned 3 WPK individuals, while S Korea blacklisted 8 people and 7 institutions and Japan has frozen the assets of a number of others
- North Korea ramped up its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year, test-firing dozens of missiles including ICBMs, which met with international criticism
